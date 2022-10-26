GRANGEVILLE — Heartsaver - CPR/AED/First Aid classes will be held 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 31, Nov. 29 and Dec. 19. These are sponsored by Syringa Hospital.

For information or to sign up for a class contact Krystyna Sherrer at 208-983-8561. If you are not able to attend a scheduled class you can take the online course from AHA and have any instructor do the hands on skills check, which takes about 30 minutes.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments