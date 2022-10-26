GRANGEVILLE — Heartsaver - CPR/AED/First Aid classes will be held 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 31, Nov. 29 and Dec. 19. These are sponsored by Syringa Hospital.
For information or to sign up for a class contact Krystyna Sherrer at 208-983-8561. If you are not able to attend a scheduled class you can take the online course from AHA and have any instructor do the hands on skills check, which takes about 30 minutes.
