HARPSTER — Harpster kicked off the Clearwater Valley holiday craft fair season with their event at the old schoolhouse on Nov. 5. Shoppers chatted with friends, browsed a variety of handmade and upcycled items and stopped for soup, chili, baked potatoes and pie.
The next Harpster community event is the return (after a two-year break) of the traditional Christmas program on Sunday, Dec. 11, with sing-a-longs, musical performances, Santa, Christmas stories, cookies, popcorn balls and fellowship.
