HARPSTER — Harpster kicked off the Clearwater Valley holiday craft fair season with their event at the old schoolhouse on Nov. 5. Shoppers chatted with friends, browsed a variety of handmade and upcycled items and stopped for soup, chili, baked potatoes and pie.

The next Harpster community event is the return (after a two-year break) of the traditional Christmas program on Sunday, Dec. 11, with sing-a-longs, musical performances, Santa, Christmas stories, cookies, popcorn balls and fellowship.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments