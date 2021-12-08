KAMIAH — The Apostolic Acts Church will be host to a craft fair at the Kamiah American Legion Hall Saturday, Dec. 11, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Handmade gifts, Christmas gifts and decorations, holiday treats and more will be available.

