On Feb. 18, the Friends of the Kooskia Community Library held a barn quilt making event at the Kooskia Community Center. This event drew 12 attendees. The event organizers are planning on holding another barn quilt event on March 10, if they have enough people registering. If you are interested in learning how to make barn quilts, contact Dawn Stryhas at dawn.stryhas@gmail.com.
