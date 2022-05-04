CRAIGMONT — The Craigmont citywide yard sale is set for Saturday, May 7. Maps will be available at participating sales. The Craigmont Lions will be selling burgers in the park beginning at 8 a.m., and the women of the American Legion Auxiliary will have biscuits and gravy at the American Legion Hall.

