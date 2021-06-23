CRAIGMONT — Craigmont’s annual June Picnic is set for this week, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 25-27, with the theme of “CommUNITY, Hometown Grit.”
Friday, June 25, starts at 3 p.m. with the cornhole tournament in the city park, followed by the Winchester Gun Club Fund-raiser at 6 p.m. on Main Street. Sports fans can come out for the coed softball tournament at Tatko Field at 5 p.m., followed by the alumni basketball game at Highland High at 6 p.m.
The Lions Burger Barn opens at 5 p.m. Friday and will be open throughout the weekend.
Saturday, June 26, starts with at 7 a.m., with the Country Kids 4-H Breakfast at Woody’s Café. The softball tourney continues at 8 a.m., with the fun run/walk at the high school at the same time. Register for the parade at 8 a.m. on Main Street, with the parade beginning at 10 a.m.
The American Legion barbecue is set for 11:30 a.m. at city park with the ping pong ball drop at the same time. Kids races start there at 11:45 a.m., followed by the Idaho Army National Guard obstacle course from noon to 4 p.m. A Quilts of Valor presentation will be held at 12:30 p.m., and Marcos Dominguez will take the stage with music from 1 to 3 p.m. A sidewalk art contest will be held in the parking lot from 1 to 3 p.m., with judging at the end. A horseshoe tournament will begin at 2 p.m., with an egg toss at 4:30 p.m. The street dance with the band American Bonfire is set for 7 p.m. and the raffle drawing and Lions drawing will be held at 8 p.m.
Sunday, June 27, will round out with the ATV treasure hunt at 11 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.