CRAIGMONT — The 32nd annual Craigmont citywide yard sale is Saturday, May 6. Sales are listed on maps, which will be available at several places in town, plus, at each yard sale.
The Craigmont Lions will be selling their “famous” Lions burgers in the city park that day beginning at 8 a.m., or as soon as they can get the griddle hot. The women of the American Legion Auxiliary will have biscuits and gravy at the American Legion Hall.
