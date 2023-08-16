While many people in Idaho may be able to say they’ve toured a fire lookout, or at least seen one, John Crawford has actually spent the better part of nearly five decades being dedicated to these lookouts each summer.
Crawford, who currently lives in Lolo, recently penned his memoir, “Above it All,” which details his adventures as a fire lookout at Indian Hill Lookout in Idaho County and Sundance Lookout in Northern Idaho.
The First Year, June 22, 1974: “Like a gigantic prehistoric bird, the M.A.S.H.-type helicopter came in for a landing to the Fenn Ranger Station helipad over the serene Selway River, to carry us off to our new mountaintop home in the middle of the Idaho wilderness. Fresh from the big cities of Milwaukie and Denver, Judy, my bride of less than a year, our cat, Fritz, and I were about to be sent off to Indian Hill Lookout for the next four months probing the north-central Idaho mountains for wildfires. It was like Christmas morning for me, about to fulfill a dream of living in the wilderness like the Swiss Family Robinson on a 40-foot firetower.”
So began the career of Crawford and the lives of the newlyweds as they embarked upon an adventure that would last nearly 50 years.
By July 9, the couple was inaugurated with storms and what lie ahead as Crawford’s journal descriptions read, describing a large storm and lightning strike: “Then, when we thought the worst would soon be over, hail started striking the west windows in the 60 … 70 mile-per-hour winds! Huge hailstones, the size of golf balls, threatened to break every pane, the noise deafening.
“Those windows might break!” I yelled over the roar of the haul to my partner two feet away.
“Let’s get under the mattress!” I practically screamed to be heard.
We both abandoned the lightning stools, and took refuge from the storm under the thin mattress, Snuggled up with my wife, I couldn’t help but wonder what if the windows did break. I also wondered if we were protected from the lightning on this plywood bed. But I was a whole heck of a lot more afraid of the hail right now than the lightning to leave our protective fortress.”
Crawford’s fire lookout duties led him to calling in an average of about 18 fires a year, or more than 600 fires in his career.
Born and raised in Milwaukie, Wisc., Crawford studied forestry at the University of Wisconsin. He married his college sweetheart, Judy, in 1973, and they began their move West, wintering in Denver, Colo., then touring Wyoming and Idaho.
“We stopped everywhere along the way, and I inquired about forestry positions, with no luck,” Crawford recalled.
That is, until he got to Fenn Ranger Station in Lowell, Idaho, where he was offered a job at Indian Hill Lookout as a fire spotter.
“Judy and I went on to Kamiah to have lunch and talk about it, and decided to take on this adventure,” he said. They had a week to prepare and then were helicoptered to the base of Indian Hill, located above Selway Falls.
The Indian Hill Lookout is a 41-foot L-4 (described as a standard precut lookout built from 1929-1953), 14 by 14 tower home where Crawford spent each season through 2008, when he retired from Indian Hill.
Crawford’s retirement was short-lived, as he discovered how much he missed the life of a lookout. In 2010, he returned to the job, this time as a volunteer at Sundance Lookout near Priest Lake in Northern Idaho.
“I just love it,” Crawford smiled.
Above It All was published by Stoneydale Press Publishing Company in Stevensville, Mont. The 236-page book, with 22-plus pages of color photos, is available for $19.95 at Cloninger’s grocery stores in Cottonwood, Grangeville, Kooskia, Kamiah and Weippe, as well as at The Wilderness Inn Café in Lowell. See www.stoneydale.com.
Crawford is also the author of The Woodman Echo; Lewis and Clark and Me; and Tarzan the Mountain Man and The Pete King Fire.
