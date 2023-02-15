The second meeting of the Crazy Critters 4-H Club was held Feb. 6. Twenty-four members were present, and vice-president Brynnley York presided. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Sophia Gallagher. The 4-H pledge was led by Benjamin Cook. The previous minutes were read by secretary Kieran Gallagher.
In old business, the club continued the record book program. Leader Tesse Pineda asked the parents to fill out a parent contact sheet. Mrs. Tesse also handed out the 4-H calendars for all parents and members. All club members were asked to turn in their membership forms and to sign up for a club committee.
