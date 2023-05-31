The fifth meeting of the Crazy Critters 4-H Club was held on May 1. Twenty-three members were present, and vice president Brynnley York presided. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Mackenzie Holman. The 4-H Pledge was led by Benjamin Cook. The previous minutes were read by secretary Kieran Gallagher. The treasurer’s report was given by treasurer Kevin Hauger. The reporter’s report was read by Kieran Gallagher.
In old business, the club continued the record book program. Tesse Pineda talked about specific guidelines regarding the goal pages in our record book. Brynnley then talked about specifics regarding the expense record page in the record book. Brynnley and Peyton gave a quick discussion about the 4-H party.
