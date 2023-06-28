The sixth meeting of the Crazy Critters 4-H Club was held on June 1. Seventeen members were present, and president Makenna York presided. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Leigh ’la Latimer. The 4-H Pledge was led by Aubrey Schmadeka. The previous minutes were read by secretary Kieran Gallagher. The treasurer’s report was given by treasurer Kieran Gallagher. The reporter’s report was read by Sophia Gallagher.

In Old Business, the club continued the record book program. Tesse Pineda gave out full-sized candy bars to any with their goals page completed. Makenna then talked about the community service project and thanked those for participating.

