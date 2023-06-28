The sixth meeting of the Crazy Critters 4-H Club was held on June 1. Seventeen members were present, and president Makenna York presided. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Leigh ’la Latimer. The 4-H Pledge was led by Aubrey Schmadeka. The previous minutes were read by secretary Kieran Gallagher. The treasurer’s report was given by treasurer Kieran Gallagher. The reporter’s report was read by Sophia Gallagher.
In Old Business, the club continued the record book program. Tesse Pineda gave out full-sized candy bars to any with their goals page completed. Makenna then talked about the community service project and thanked those for participating.
In New Business, Tesse alerted the club of the spring show on June 10 and gave a brief rundown of the schedule of events. Paige Barnum is doing a feeding and fitting and showing clinic June 2-3. Rabbit leader Heidi York created a guideline for all rabbit members. Two 4-H exchange students from Korea and Japan need a host. The club voted to reimburse Tesse $172.24 for community service flowers and soil. 4-H dues need to be paid. There are 4-H Sewing and Day Camps on June 14 and 28. Livestock members must complete their demonstrations at one of the following meetings: June 20, July 18 or July 25.
Next meeting is scheduled for July 6 at 5:30 p.m., at the Eagles Hall in Grangeville. The meeting was adjourned by president Makenna York.
— Reporter - Sophia Gallagher
