Crazy Critters 4-H Club photo

Crazy Critters 4-H Club.

 Contributed photo

GRANGEVILLE — The eighth meeting of the Crazy Critters 4-H Club was held on Aug. 7. Nineteen members were present, and the meeting was called to order by vice-president Brynnley York. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by McKenzie Holman. The 4-H Pledge was led by Benjamin Cook. The previous minutes were read by secretary Kieran Gallagher. The treasurer’s report was given by treasurer Kevin Hauger. The reporter’s report was read by Sophia Gallagher.

The Stowells introduced 4-H exchange students they are hosting from Korea, Do Hui and Sayuri.

