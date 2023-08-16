GRANGEVILLE — The eighth meeting of the Crazy Critters 4-H Club was held on Aug. 7. Nineteen members were present, and the meeting was called to order by vice-president Brynnley York. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by McKenzie Holman. The 4-H Pledge was led by Benjamin Cook. The previous minutes were read by secretary Kieran Gallagher. The treasurer’s report was given by treasurer Kevin Hauger. The reporter’s report was read by Sophia Gallagher.
The Stowells introduced 4-H exchange students they are hosting from Korea, Do Hui and Sayuri.
In old business, the club continued the record book program. Allie Bransford talked about the table setting contest from County Demonstration Day.
In new business, Tessie talked about the food booth fair shift for the club. She also talked about record book rules and the weighing in of livestock. Makenna York talked about the upcoming Animal Talent show on Aug. 17 and the tea party on Aug. 13. Sophia Wright gave a quick speech about her community service poster for the fair.
We will be having a record book and stall decorations meeting on Aug. 9 at 5:30 p.m. at the Eagles.
The meeting was adjourned at 6:13 p.m. by Brynnley York.
— Reporter-Sophia Gallagher
