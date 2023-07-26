GRANGEVILLE — The seventh meeting of the Crazy Critters 4-H Club was held on July 6, 2023. Nineteen members were present, and the meeting was called to order by reporter Sophia Gallagher. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Keegan Slover. The 4-H Pledge was led by Kaiden Slover. The previous minutes were read by secretary Kieran Gallagher. The treasurer’s report was given by treasurer Kevin Hauger. The reporter’s report was read by Sophia Gallagher.
In old business, the club continued the record book program. For the spring show, Payton Trivet and Conner Williams shared their experiences. Sophia Wright gave a rundown of her time at 4-H Sewing Day, and she also gave a report of her experience at the Idaho County 4-H Day Camp, as did Sophia Gallagher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.