The third meeting of the Crazy Critters 4-H Club was held March 6. Twenty-two members were present, and president Makenna York presided. The Pedge of Allegiance was led by Sophia Gallagher. The 4-H pledge was led by Payton Trivitt. The previous minutes were read by secretary Kieran Gallagher. The treasurer’s report was given by treasurer Kevin Hauger. The reporter’s report was read by reporter Sophia Gallagher.
In old business, the club continued the record book program. All club members were asked to sign up for a club committee. The Idaho County 4-H party date has changed to April 29.
