The fourth meeting of the Crazy Critters 4-H Club was held April 3. 20 members were present, and President Makenna York presided. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Jasmine Cox. The 4-H pledge was led by Bethany Stowell. The previous minutes were read by Secretary Kieran Gallagher. The treasurer’s report was given by Treasurer Kevin Hauger. The reporter’s report was read by Reporter Sophia Gallagher.
In old business, the club continued the Record Book program. All club members were asked to sign up for a Club Committee. The Idaho County 4-H party date is April 29, and a parent volunteer is required to sign up to supervise the Club’s 4-H party booth. Makenna York gave a report about her experience at the Sheep & Goat Field Day.
