KAMIAH —”Origins--The Evidence of Creation,” a two-night series, will begin Friday, Sept. 24, 6 p.m., in the conference room at the Clearwater 12 Motel in Kamiah. The second presentation, “Origin of the Oceans,” will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, at 4 p.m. Dr. Stan Hudson will be the presenter.
The community is invited to come to this free event to consider the studies and observations of this lifelong student of geology and the Bible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.