KAMIAH —”Origins--The Evidence of Creation,” a two-night series, will begin Friday, Sept. 24, 6 p.m., in the conference room at the Clearwater 12 Motel in Kamiah. The second presentation, “Origin of the Oceans,” will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, at 4 p.m. Dr. Stan Hudson will be the presenter.

The community is invited to come to this free event to consider the studies and observations of this lifelong student of geology and the Bible.

