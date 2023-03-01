COTTONWOOD — Prairie High School student Natalie Goeckner is selling homemade lasagna to help offset cross-country expenses for state competition. Order through March 4. Each order comes with a loaf of French bread. The cost is $35 per 9X13 pan of lasagna with delivery available at the end of March. Email goec346@gmail.com. Call coach Poxleitner at 208-983-4190. You can pay with a check or cash; make checks to PHS.

