KAMIAH — On April 15, participants from local Baptist churches gathered in both Kamiah and Kooskia for Good Friday. They walked up and down Main Street of both towns, carrying a cross as a way to highlight that Jesus Christ bore the cross at Calvary and an atonement for sin.
“This activity has an ancient history,” said Russ Daines the interim pastor at First Baptist Church of Orofino.
This was the first occurrence of this for both Kamiah and Kooskia, but it is planned to be an annual event.
