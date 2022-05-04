Mike Leach with cross photo

Mike Leach hauls a cross through downtown Kamiah.

 Free Press / Amelia Oswold

KAMIAH — On April 15, participants from local Baptist churches gathered in both Kamiah and Kooskia for Good Friday. They walked up and down Main Street of both towns, carrying a cross as a way to highlight that Jesus Christ bore the cross at Calvary and an atonement for sin.

“This activity has an ancient history,” said Russ Daines the interim pastor at First Baptist Church of Orofino.

This was the first occurrence of this for both Kamiah and Kooskia, but it is planned to be an annual event.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments