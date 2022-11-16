KOOSKIA — Area veterans were honored for their service last Thursday, Nov. 10, at Clearwater Valley High School’s annual Veterans’ Day assembly.
The event started with an introduction by senior Rayne Martinez, in which she asked everyone to remove their hats while the CVHS band played the National Anthem and the veterans from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5407 posted the colors. After the colors were posted, Martinez gave a veterans greeting, and Eric Smith, commander of VFW Post 5407 gave a speech. The CVHS band played a mashup of all the armed forces marches, and asked the veterans to stand when their branch was called. Next was the slide show presentation, which remembered all the veterans from the area, from all major wars since WWI. Many of these servicemembers are family members of CV students. Smith told the history of the U.S. Flag while a few veterans presented a flag ceremony, and the poem, “I Am the Flag,” was read.
