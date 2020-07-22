On Monday, July 6, the CV Go Getters 4-H club completed their community service project. With the help of the Kooskia city maintenance manager (Carlos Martinez) they repainted the Kooskia park bleachers. Carlos provided the paint, rollers, brushes, and paint trays as well as guidelines on how to paint the bleachers.
The club split into two groups with each group taking a part of the day to paint. Starting at 9 a.m., the first group began the project. Completing their half at 11 a.m., they set their paint brushes down and took a break. An hour later at 12 p.m., the second shift began their half of the bleachers. Four hours later at 3 p.m., the second group finished their half and stepped back to admire the final product.
With the bleachers repainted and looking good as new, hopefully by next summer we can all sit and enjoy a baseball game on them.
- Acacia Blyth
