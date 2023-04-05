KOOSKIA — The results for the Clearwater Valley junior high wrestlers who took part in the annual end of the year Bi-State Tournament at Lewiston High School last month are the following:
Luke Nelson 1st Place; Tatum Martinez 3rd Place; Peter Fabbi 1st Place; Waylon Nelson 2nd Place; Beau Wilkins 2nd Place; Ryker Wilkins 1st Place; Liam Walle 1st Place; Jaxon Green 3rd Place; Kaden Carter 2nd Place; Connor Christensen 1st Place; Jesse Rice 2nd Place in Boys Division & 1st Place in Girls Division; Paetyn Labudie 3rd Place.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.