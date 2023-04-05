CV Junior high wresters 2023 photo

KOOSKIA — The results for the Clearwater Valley junior high wrestlers who took part in the annual end of the year Bi-State Tournament at Lewiston High School last month are the following:

Luke Nelson 1st Place; Tatum Martinez 3rd Place; Peter Fabbi 1st Place; Waylon Nelson 2nd Place; Beau Wilkins 2nd Place; Ryker Wilkins 1st Place; Liam Walle 1st Place; Jaxon Green 3rd Place; Kaden Carter 2nd Place; Connor Christensen 1st Place; Jesse Rice 2nd Place in Boys Division & 1st Place in Girls Division; Paetyn Labudie 3rd Place.

