Clearwater Valley senior Rayne Martinez photo

Clearwater Valley senior Rayne Martinez presents her senior project to the MVSD board of trustees.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

GRANGEVILLE — Thanks to a local senior project, Clearwater Valley High School’s Fenn Field — where softball is played — will soon have electricity.

“We’ve run a power cord from the neighbor’s house to the back of the dugout,” explained senior Rayne Martinez. She spoke to the Mountain View School District 244 board Oct. 20. “We just don’t want to use their power forever.”

