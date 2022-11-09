GRANGEVILLE — Thanks to a local senior project, Clearwater Valley High School’s Fenn Field — where softball is played — will soon have electricity.
“We’ve run a power cord from the neighbor’s house to the back of the dugout,” explained senior Rayne Martinez. She spoke to the Mountain View School District 244 board Oct. 20. “We just don’t want to use their power forever.”
She said that although they were thankful to the neighbors for the use of the power, it was now time to get their own.
Superintendent Steve Higgins agreed, saying, “We need to be good neighbors and take care of our business.”
Martinez has worked with community mentor Rick Ketola and has collaborated with Boller Electric and Avista Utilities to assess and plan the project.
“They have offered to donate their services, and there is no supply cost,” to her or the district, she explained.
Martinez said she had originally planned to try to build restroom facilities at the field.
“However, I realized I was biting off more than I could chew,” she admitted.
Fenn Field is located away from the CVHS campus but is still school-owned property. Martinez requested the board give a formal stamp of approval to place and maintain a power meter for the project.
“The 200-amp breaker will have an off-switch we can throw, so no one is pulling power from it who isn’t supposed to be,” she said.
The board voted unanimously to approve the project, and Higgins will work to with Avista to give formal approval to set up an account.
