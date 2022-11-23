KOOSKIA — With senior projects coming up for those in the Kamiah-Kooskia area, students are making sure that everything is finished before the due date. Senior projects range from job shadowing to making a difference in the community. For Clearwater Valley High School senior Meg’n Blundell, her senior project was closely related to her sport: wrestling.
Blundell raised money for the CVHS wrestling program with her all-day wrestling camp on Friday, Oct. 28, in the CV wrestling room. This camp was for kids ages third through eighth grade. Cost was $25 per person, with free T-shirts and pizza provided. There was no skill level requirement, as the camp was “just to give our kids a taste of what the sport has to offer,” as mentioned on the flyer for the project. Blundell has been wrestling for nine years, and she wrestles at 138.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.