KOOSKIA — On Wednesday, Feb. 9, Clearwater Valley Junior-Senior High School is hosting a blood drive for its students. This provides an opportunity to get kids involved in the community and learn more about giving blood to those in need.
The National Honor Society, run by president Angel Dominguez (senior), vice president Emma Knapton (senior) and advisor Kamm Mangun (teacher), has collaborated with the American Red Cross to help those in need of blood get necessary medical care.
Clearwater Valley athletic director Allen Hutchens points out that “nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every two to three seconds and most of us will need blood in our lifetime”.
However, the Red Cross has declared a national blood shortage emergency, being the lowest it’s been in the last 10 years. Blood drives aim to help ease this demand.
“Now is the time to get out and make a difference in the community by donating blood,” said Dominguez.
While any student 16 and older can donate, 16-year-olds must have a parent authorization form before, which can be found at the high school office. The blood drive, which will be held in the school library, is by appointment only starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled through the American Red Cross website, signing up at the high school office, or by contacting Angel Dominguez.
If students donate, it will be counted as a school-related absence, therefore, students participating will not be missing any schoolwork. They will be released at their appointment time and return back to class after they are feeling well. Masks will be required at all times during the donation process, to protect all those involved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.