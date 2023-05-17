KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley High School student Jessica Ketola is one of three recognized nationwide for inspiring others and working hard to make a positive impact.
Recognition is through Rustic Spirit, an organization operating summer travel for middle and high school students, customized teacher-led trips for school groups, and gap year programs for recent high school grads.
As head student coordinator for Ram Pride Day, Ketola, 17, has planned school beautification activities such as repainting school logos on buildings and bleachers or flower bed cleanups and plantings. Last year, she extended the spirit day to include the elementary school and organized a litter cleanup. According to her profile, Ketola has had a passion for keeping her community clean of garbage along local roads since an early age.
She plans on majoring in sports medicine and aspires to become a technician or physician for a high-level sports team someday. In her free time she loves to watch school sporting activities, ride dirt bikes with her little brother and nephew, clean anything that’s not her room and spend time outdoors.
“Making an impact isn’t easy,” Ketola said, “but if you strive for the change you want to see, it’ll be worth it. Don’t let people stand in your way, stay determined and believe in yourself. Push to accomplish your goals and give it your all.”
