KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley Junior-Senior High School had two of its students qualify for All State Idaho, both in choir and in band. This will be happening in the Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa.
Hannah Hale (senior) and Cassidy Thibert (sophomore) are the students who will be making the trip to Nampa on Feb. 2-5. There are multiple different bands and choirs that will perform during a concert on that Friday.
Hale is a member of the choir and sings soprano.
“I have tried out every year and am so grateful to finally be part of this choir," she said.
Her family has a history involving their voices, with two other family members attending All State, as well in the past.
Thibert plays clarinet for the CVJSHS band. However, as she has mentioned, she actually “plays three instruments officially, and five more unofficially.” She explained how her “main three instruments are clarinet, piano and acoustic guitar, in that order. The other five include ukulele, harmonica, oboe, bass clarinet, and a recorder, if that is to be counted.”
Lindsay Whitting is the manager for this year’s choir alongside conductor Los Marie Rios.
“The selection criteria is demanding, and being chosen is a true honor,” Whitting commented in a letter addressed to the choir students. Students from all around the state come to show off their talents and meet others who have the same interests as they do, and increase their skills as musicians.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.