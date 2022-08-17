KOOSKIA — Free school supply distribution for Clearwater Valley Elementary School in Kooskia is set for Thursday, Aug. 25, 5-6 p.m., at Kooskia City Hall, 26 Main Street. The event is sponsored by a nonprofit community organization. For questions, call Jade at 208-507-1471.

