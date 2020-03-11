KOOSKIA -- Students at Clearwater Valley Elementary look forward to an afternoon snack.
“They are grateful to receive a fruit or vegetable snack three days a week thanks to a Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Program grant provided by the USDA,” CVES teachers report.
The grant program has three main goals: to expand the variety of fruits and vegetables children experience, to increase children’s consumption of fruits and vegetables, and to make a difference in children’s diets to impact their present and future health.
At CVES, the fruit and vegetable snacks are ordered by Chartwell’s Food Service Director, Maureen Burney, and prepared by cooks Kelly Gregg and Julie Pfefferkorn. The grant provides funding for the snack to be provided three days per week throughout the school year. Occasionally, Mrs. Burney orders produce that children are unlikely to encounter locally such as rambutan, dragonfruit and starfruit. Regularly, children receive favorites such as carrots, cherry tomatoes, oranges, apples and cucumbers, but are also treated to tropical produce such as mangoes, pineapple and jicama.
Recently, food service staff were honored at the monthly Ram Roundup character assembly for having an “Attitude of Excellence.” Students presented a card and letters of thanks to the “lunch ladies” for writing the grant and working to provide healthy snacks each day.
