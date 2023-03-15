KOOSKIA — “This gives the students a chance to hone some practical skills in memorization and presenting in front of others,” Clearwater Valley Elementary School fifth-grade teacher Michelle Fabbi stated.
Students in hers and Mrs. Simmons’ fifth-grade classes were busy last Thursday, March 9, working on their living history assignments.
Each student chose a person from history who has had an impact on the world. From there, they learn facts on the person and make presentation posters, as well. They will dress as their historical figure and present live March 22.
Xander Anderson II chose Albert Einstein to report on.
“I just like the all the things he did, and he’s someone my dad has talked about,” he said.
“Rosa Parks reminds me to not give up on myself or what I think is right, no matter what happens,” Bridget Johnson said.
“I like being in front of people, so I’m excited to talk about Cleopatra,” Natalie Olson said.
“Madam C.J. Walker was the first black woman to become a millionaire, and I don’t think people know she sold hair products,” Maia Phillips explained.
Eralyn Smith admitted she was a little nervous about presenting on Susan B. Anthony, while her twin sister, Elisa Smith, said she was looking forward to speaking about Galileo.
Gavin Schuster said he has enjoyed learning about woodsman and survivalist John Colter, while Carson Funderburg will present on Chief Joseph.
“George Washington had bad teeth because of the mercury chloride given to him for smallpox,” Isaac Wilson explained.
CJ Leonard will talk about Neil Armstrong, while Simon Harrel Phillips will present as Julius Caesar, Tegan Olsen as Orville Wright, Evalyn Smith as Amelia Earhart, Samantha McClish as Anne Frank, Raden Shira as King Arthur, Faith Shown as Mary the mother of Jesus, Talon Jackson as Alexander II of Russia, Maylyn Boren as Emily Dickinson, Brielle Shown as Moses and Layla Finnell as Queen Elizabeth.
“I picked Abraham Lincoln because he’s the easiest person to talk about,” smiled Jace Allen.
Aspen Goodwin chose Russian astronaut Valentina Tereshkova, and Aaliyah Gollyhorn chose a household name that’s become more to her.
“I didn’t even really know Pocahontas was a real person until I was in second grade,” she smiled.
A variety of additional historical figures will be presented, as well.
