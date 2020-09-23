Starting Oct. 6, yoga classes via Zoom are set for most Tuesdays (2:30-3:45 p.m.) and Thursdays (5:30-6:45 p.m.), through Clearwater Valley Hospital and Clinics. The classes are appropriate for all levels and are instructed by Sarah McGrath.
Cost is $5 per class. Call 208-476-4555, ext. 8216, to pay. Those employed by CVHC, St. Mary’s and School District 171 may take the class at no cost. E-mail sarah.mcgrath@smh-cvhc.org or call 208-827-1800 to set up for the class.
