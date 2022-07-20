KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley High School in Kooskia was among the Fast Track Grant Recipients for 2022.
The Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation awarded more than $40,000 to five area organizations to complete its Fast-Track Small Grant awards. CVHS received $2,792.70 for physical education equipment. The Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation was established in 2017 by Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden as part of the sale of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center by Ascension Health to RCCH Healthcare Partners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.