KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley High School in Kooskia was among the Fast Track Grant Recipients for 2022.

The Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation awarded more than $40,000 to five area organizations to complete its Fast-Track Small Grant awards. CVHS received $2,792.70 for physical education equipment. The Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation was established in 2017 by Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden as part of the sale of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center by Ascension Health to RCCH Healthcare Partners.

