KOOSKIA — A full house of family, friends and other music lovers enjoyed a combined junior/senior high choir and band concert at Clearwater Valley High School (CVHS) on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The show called “Disney in Concert” featured selections from Frozen, the Lion King, Aladdin, Encanto and Pocahontas.
Jerod Murray, choir president, and Cassidy Thibert, band president, served as masters of ceremony, filling time between selections with stories and jokes.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.