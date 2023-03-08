KOOSKIA — A full house of family, friends and other music lovers enjoyed a combined junior/senior high choir and band concert at Clearwater Valley High School (CVHS) on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The show called “Disney in Concert” featured selections from Frozen, the Lion King, Aladdin, Encanto and Pocahontas.

Jerod Murray, choir president, and Cassidy Thibert, band president, served as masters of ceremony, filling time between selections with stories and jokes.

