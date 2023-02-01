CVHS blood donation photo

Thirty people total donated at a student-organized blood drive at Clearwater Valley High School on Jan. 24.

 Free Press / Hannah Hale

KOOSKIA — Last Tuesday, Jan, 24, during a blood drive at Clearwater Valley High School, a total of 30 people donated blood, with 18 pints of blood given. The original donation goal was 18 people.

The blood drive was held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the CVHS Library. This drive was senior student Mason Whitcomb’s project, and organized the whole drive with the help of CVHS student Jayden Wilkins.

