KOOSKIA — Spooky ... but not too scary: Last Saturday, Oct. 29, a haunted house and mini carnival were held for children of all ages at the Clearwater Valley High School parking lot. All proceeds went to the CVHS music department.
Along with a fish pond and a ball-throwing game, face painting was done by junior Ella Hale, which was the most popular attraction besides the haunted house. Music department students helped with games and directing people in and out of the haunted house. Attendance was high, with people entering until the last minute.
