GRANGEVILLE — The Clearwater Valley High School softball team will host a movie fundraiser at the Blue Fox Theatre in Grangeville Wednesday, Feb. 9, 6 p.m., with a showing of “A League of Their Own.” Bring your friends and family and support the team by helping them raise money for softball equipment and supplies. Tickets are $6 a piece for the movie only or $9 each for the movie, small drink and small popcorn. Additional snacks and sizes will be available at the concession counter. For info contact Mr. Martinez or any softball player.
