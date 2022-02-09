GRANGEVILLE — The Clearwater Valley High School softball team will host a movie fundraiser at the Blue Fox Theatre in Grangeville tonight, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 6 p.m., with a showing of “A League of Their Own.” Bring your friends and family and support the team by helping them raise money for softball equipment and supplies. Tickets are $6 apiece for the movie only or $9 each for the movie, small drink and small popcorn. Additional snacks and sizes will be available at the concession counter. Contact Mr. Martinez or any softball player.

