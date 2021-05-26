KOOSKIA — On Tuesday May 18, eight Clearwater Valley High School students campaigned for an Associated Student Body (ASB) position. There were five offices up for election, two of which were contested. Gunnar Anderberg was elected ASB president, Rayne Martinez was elected ASB vice president, Laton Schlieper was elected ASB spirit leader, Kayleigh Travernier was elected ASB secretary and Wyatt Anderberg was elected ASB treasurer.
While some students campaigned to create a better school environment, plan fun activities, or increase their role in student government, these students had various reasons as to why they decided to run for office.
Kayleigh Travernier told me her reason for running was because of her future plans and how she “wanted to push myself harder and prepare myself better for becoming a lawyer.”
Upon being newly elected, I spoke to Rayne Martinez to discuss her hopes for the future as the new ASB vice president. She hopes next year brings more in-person events and lifted Covid restrictions so the student council can plan more activities. Rayne is excited to serve as vice president and is looking forward to next year.
“It sounds like we have lots of hardworking, enthusiastic people so, I can’t wait to hear their ideas and see what they have to offer. I’m really grateful for the student council and I can’t wait to see what next year brings,” Martinez said.
These newly elected students are busy preparing for the end of the school year festivities and I was unable to speak to all of them. Although, one of Laton Schlieper’s goals as spirit leader is to have more pep-assemblies and “give more credit where credit is due,” to recognize the students for their various accomplishments, which is something he feels the school has been lacking on. Furthermore, Wyatt Anderberg is taking after his brother, Gunnar Anderberg, former treasurer, to analyze the ASB funds available for future school activities and brings fresh ideas for council discussion. As newly elected president, Gunnar Anderberg is keeping the newly elected council on track, trying to finish up remaining projects before summer begins.
The previous student council has helped set the path for these new officers to create wonderful strides toward further improvement of CVHS. The student body is glad to have some new faces taking office. In addition to Associated Student Body elections, there were also class officer elections last week, on Thursday, May 20. Each class, eighth-11th grades, voted for a president, vice president, class representative, secretary and treasurer. The elected class officers are as follows:
• Seniors: President, Angel Dominguez; vice president, Emma Knapton; secretary, Kadance Schilling; treasurer, Ariana Davy; and representative, Gabe Kirish.
• Juniors: President, Axl Fairbank; vice president, Keyan Boller; secretary, Delaney Brown; treasurer, Linnea Lundgren; and representative, Jerod Murray.
• Sophomores: President, Cassidy Thibert; vice president, Jessica Ketola; secretary, Selway Shown; treasurer, Kaylee Graves; and representative, Ruth Smith.
• Freshmen: President, Autum Martinez; vice president, secretary and treasurer, unfilled; and representative, Jordan Murray.
• 8th grade: president, Auna Santamaria; and vice president, Seasha Reuben.
Student council has been a major part of multiple students’ lives at CVHS and as students move on to the next grade level, it’s great to see new faces participating. The student council plans nearly all school events and coordinates fund-raisers all school year long. In case you want to learn more about CVHS’s student council and what we are working on, we meet every week on Thursdays at 7:30 a.m., and anyone is welcome to attend.
