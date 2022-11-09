KOOSKIA — People streamed into the Clearwater Valley High School (CVHS) lunchroom on the evening of Nov. 3 to see the senior projects, a rite of passage for the senior class. Each student showed a display for their project, all of which included service for a school program or in the broader community.
Many students improved school facilities including the greenhouse, the weight room and the softball field. Programs to introduce younger kids to sports were also popular. Projects in the broader community included a search and rescue K-9 unit, improving addressing for EMS response and assisting with a local food bank.
CVHS wrestlers, Meg’n Blundell and Anthony Carter, both taught younger kids wrestling moves. Blundell developed a one-day training for twelve children, mostly girls, ages 3-8, while Carter coached USA Wrestling for seven weeks.
Blundell enjoyed teaching the young girls some wrestling moves. As the only girl on CVHS wrestling last year, she is glad to see six or seven girls coming out for the team this year. Her project raised $300 for CV wrestling.
Multisport athletes, Santana Simmons and Anthony Fabbi, completed weight room improvements. Simmons’ project was a remodel of the CVHS’ weight room, including knocking down a wall, installing OSB boards, then priming and painting the room in school colors. She appreciates the many volunteers who helped get it done.
Fabbi added a weight room record board to track weekly and all-time combined totals of four different lifts.
“My main goal is to encourage kids to work out more with a chance to get their name written down in history,” he said.
Both Cecile Thompson and David Whiteman worked on improvements to the CVHS greenhouse. Thompson, who enjoys working with plants helped install a new sprinkler system, learning about plumbing. Whiteman built three sturdy wooden raised planter boxes.
“I love gardening, I love to share my passion for growing things,” Whiteman explained. He hopes to inspire the younger generation to grow their own food and help feed their families.
Austin Curtis already volunteered at the Food Bank near the Life Center Church, “unloading, stacking and packing” food every other Wednesday. Through his project he learned about what happens behind the scenes with food distribution, calculating weights and record-keeping.
“It’s so rewarding to see people’s faces light up when you bring the food to them,” Curtis said.
Payton Wilson heard from a neighbor on the Clearwater ambulance about the challenge of finding houses. He contacted homeowners who could benefit from improved address marking. With Sean Nelson, leader of the Kooskia ambulance, as his mentor, Wilson installed reflective delineator posts at twelve homes in his Pleasant Valley loop neighborhood.
Anthony Skaggs learned about time management in his school yearbook project. With individual photos in place and fall sports completed, much work lies ahead with winter and spring sports and other school activities.
