KOOSKIA — People streamed into the Clearwater Valley High School (CVHS) lunchroom on the evening of Nov. 3 to see the senior projects, a rite of passage for the senior class. Each student showed a display for their project, all of which included service for a school program or in the broader community.

Many students improved school facilities including the greenhouse, the weight room and the softball field. Programs to introduce younger kids to sports were also popular. Projects in the broader community included a search and rescue K-9 unit, improving addressing for EMS response and assisting with a local food bank.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments