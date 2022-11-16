KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley High School students Cassidy Thibert and Axl Fairbank have been accepted into All State, a four-day event, Feb 1-4, 2023, for the best high school band and choir students in the state of Idaho. Thousands of high schoolers apply, and only a select few are chosen.
Thibert is a junior, and has been accepted into the band section of the event. She plays the clarinet, and has been in band for seven years. Thibert has been to All State before, accepted into the band section last year.
“I think it was a little different when I auditioned this time; I was less nervous, but I was also a little bit more nervous in the sense that I’m older, and I should be a little bit better now,” Thibert explained.
Fairbank is a senior, and has been in choir for all four years of high school and two years of middle school. He is a tenor in choir, and plays the alto saxophone. This is his first time going to All State, accepted into the choir section.
“It feels so cool to be a part of this experience. I’m definitely excited for it, it’s gonna be awesome,” Fairbank commented.
This year, All State will be held in Pocatello. The two found out they were accepted Oct. 31. At the end of the event, there will be a concert for every different band and choir present.
When asked what advice the two would have for anyone who applied, Thibert immediately replied saying, “I would definitely say that you should practice the audition music a lot.”
“Just go in there, full confidence, and give it your all,” Fairbank answered.
