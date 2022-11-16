Axl Fairbank and Cassidy Thibert photo

Axl Fairbank and Cassidy Thibert.

 Free Press / Hannah Hale

KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley High School students Cassidy Thibert and Axl Fairbank have been accepted into All State, a four-day event, Feb 1-4, 2023, for the best high school band and choir students in the state of Idaho. Thousands of high schoolers apply, and only a select few are chosen.

Thibert is a junior, and has been accepted into the band section of the event. She plays the clarinet, and has been in band for seven years. Thibert has been to All State before, accepted into the band section last year.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments