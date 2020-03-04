KOOSKIA – Get your umbrellas ready, because it’s raining talent.
What do you get when you cross a starlet, a leading man, and a love affair that could change lives and make or break careers? Why it’s Singin’ in the Rain, Jr., of course.
Clearwater Valley High School students will present the musical Thursday and Friday, March 5 and 6, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, March 7, at 1 p.m., at the high school. Cost is $5. Cupcakes will be sold at intermission for $1.50 each.
The screenplay is by Betty Comden and Adolph Green with songs by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Feed. The play is based on the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film by special agreements with Warner Brothers Theater Ventures, Inc.
In silent movies, Don Lockwood, played by smooth-voiced Garrett Anderson and Lina Lamont, played by the nasal-voiced Luella Smith, are a hot item, but behind the scenes, things aren't always as they appear on the big screen. Meanwhile, Lina's voice might be the end of her career in "talking pictures" without the help of a talented young actress to do the talking and singing for her. Enter the sweet melodies of Kathy Seldon, played by Eden Barger, and you realize lip-syncing has been around for years.
The physical comedy, easy-moves and slick-tongued speech of Gabe Kirish, as Cosmo Brown, adds to the performance’s enjoyment.
Pepper in the familiar song and dance numbers “Good Mornin’, Good Mornin’,” and the title “Singin’ in the Rain,” and audiences will be sure to connect with the two-act musical.
CVHS music teacher extraordinaire, Elizabeth Nuxoll, again directs the school’s play, giving her students a taste of Broadway with the intricate choreography and high expectations for memory and performance.
Cast (in order of appearance):
Rachel Hale as Dora Bailey; Garrett Anderson as Don Lockwood; Luella Smith as Lina Lamont; Gabe Kirish as Cosmo Brown; Shaila Benedict as Roz; Christian Fabbi as R.F. Simpson; Eden Barger as Kathy Seldon; Ariana Davy, Angel Dominguez, Jerod Murray, Tristan Dominguez, Rayne Martinez and Macy Morrow as Fans and Pedestrians; Axl Fairbank as Policeman; Macy Morrow as Young Lady; Gus Welch as Dexter; Jerod Murray as Butler; Antony Skaggs, Axl Fairbank and Jerod Murray as Stagehands; Shaila Benedict, Hannah Hale, Page Hale and Rachel Hale as Chorus Girls; Rayne Martinez, Angel Dominguez and Jerod Murray as Assistants; Hannah Hale as Miss Dinsmore; Antony Skaggs as Teacher; Angel Dominguez, Axl Fairbank, Rayne Martinez, Ariana Davy and Jerod Murray as Screening Guests; Jerod Murray as Sam; Page Hale as Zelda; Axl Fairbank as Broadway Melody Host; Shaila Benedict and Hannah Hale as Broadway Dancers; Shaila Benedict, Ariana Davy, Angel Dominguez, Christian Fabbi, Axl Fairbank, Hannah Hale, Page Hale, Rachel Hale, Rayne Martinez, Macy Morrow, Jerod Murray, Anthony Skaggs, Gus Welch as Ensemble.
Production Staff:
Elizabeth Nuxoll, Director; Carol Gibler, Accompanist; Greg Gibler, Assistant Accompanist; Dakota Gorges, Stage Manager; Preston Amerman, Sound; Cameron Anderson, Lights; Tristan Dominguez and Emma Knapton, Stagehands; and Santana Simmons, Dresser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.