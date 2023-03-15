KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley High School students will present the musical “Grease” March 16, 17 and 18, 7 p.m. each night in the CVHS cafeteria. Tickets are $5 each.

A portion of proceeds will go to ICare which provides help to locals who have cancer.

