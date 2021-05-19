KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley Junior-Senior High School has been busy as the school year winds down. During the weekend, the tennis and track teams competed at districts. The tennis team placed as follows: Josh Francis took first place in boys singles, Gabe Kirish took second place in boys singles, Kaylee Graves and Jerod Murray won third place for mixed doubles, Axl Fairbanks and Peyton Andrews received fifth place for mixed doubles, Ashton Mangun and Eleah Swan placed fourth in girls doubles and Ashton placed second in girls singles. The track team was quite successful as well: Kadance Schilling is headed to state in the 300-and 100-meter hurdles and long jump. Martha Smith is headed to state for pole vault, Mary Martin for discus, Preston Amerman for the 80- meter, 1600-m, and 3200-m, along with Wyatt Anderberg for the 3200-m and Nakiyah Anderson for high jump. Gunner Anderberg, Logan Mossman, Preston Amerman and Nakiyah Anderson will also be competing in the boys medley at state.
In the meantime, the student council has been on their toes with the upcoming student body election on Tuesday. Emma Knapton, Gunnar Anderberg, and Luella Smith are running for Associated Student Body (ASB) president. Rayne Martinez is running unopposed for ASB vice president. Laton Schlieper and Jerod Murray are running for ASB spirit leader. Kayleigh Tavernier is running unopposed for ASB secretary and Wyatt Anderberg is running unopposed for ASB treasurer. Students will also be voting on some constitutional amendments. Amid elections, Martha Smith, the former ASB president, will say good-bye to her participation with CVHS student council and will be missed. Aside from associated student body elections, class officer elections will be taking place on Thursday.
Student council’s most recent projects include Ram Pride Day and completing a submission for the Outstanding Student Council (OSC) award. If you have any footage or photography from the 2020 homecoming events/upriver rampage, e-mail them to CVHSrams@sd244.org to aid in the material collection for the OSC submission. The student council has a recently-founded committee, with chairperson Emma Knapton, to create weekly e-mail newsletters to the students and community members. If you are interested in receiving these newsletters, send an email to the address above.
