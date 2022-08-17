KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley Junior-Senior High School will hold its registration Aug. 23-25.

Seniors are invited in on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 8 a.m. to noon, and juniors from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, is for sophomores from 8 a.m. to noon and freshmen, 1-3 p.m. New students should come in Thursday, Aug. 25, 1-3 p.m.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments