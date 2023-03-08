KAMIAH — Clearwater Valley Roundup Association (CVRA) will be host to a live auction, band, and full tri-tip dinner and bar Saturday, March 18, at the Kamiah Legion Hall, 5-7:30 p.m.
Family of five ticket package is $60 with each additional family member $10. Adult prices are $20 per person; $15 for those ages 7-13; and 6 and younger, free.
