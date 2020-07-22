KAMIAH -- The CVRA Royalty will hold a fund-raiser yard sale, which will be held Fri & Sat, July 24-25, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. The sale will be at 2122 Hill St., Kamiah, in Clubhouse, at the Rodeo Grounds. Raffles will be held, for new and used items, clothing, DVDs, and more.
