KAMIAH — CVRA will host its summer O-Mok-See series on Sundays July 16, Aug. 27, Sept. 17 and Oct. 22. Sign-ups are at 8 a.m. with the events beginning at 9 a.m. Age levels include: 7 and younger; 8-11; 12-15; 16-24; 25-45; and 45 and older. Cost is $10 a day for members and $15 for nonmembers. Five races will be held each date: barrels, poles, keyhole, two-stake and flag. There will be first, second and third-place awards for each age group. An awards ceremony will be held at the end of the season.
For details, check out the CVRA Facebook page or call Mary Leaton at 208-935-8646 or Amber Schmadeka at 208-935-8318.
