KAMIAH — The Clearwater Valley Roundup Association (CVRA) will be host to a taco feed Saturday, March 19, at the American Legion Hall on Main Street. Doors open at 4 p.m. and tacos will be served through 8 p.m. Live and silent auctions will take place, and a raffle and entertainment will be part of the evening. Cost is $8 per plate (one plate per person) or $35 per family (5 and younger eat for free). There will be a bar and live music. Doors close at midnight. Call Lee at 360-981-4573 for details.

