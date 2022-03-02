KAMIAH — The Clearwater Valley Roundup Association (CVRA) will be host to a taco feed Saturday, March 19, at the American Legion Hall on Main Street. Doors open at 4 p.m. and tacos will be served through 8 p.m. Live and silent auctions will take place, and a raffle and entertainment will be part of the evening. Cost is $8 per plate (one plate per person) or $35 per family (5 and younger eat for free). There will be a bar and live music. Doors close at midnight. Call Lee at 360-981-4573 for details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.