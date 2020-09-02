COTTONWOOD – Thia VanHouten Waller will offer dance classes for all ages in Cottonwood beginning Monday, Sept. 14.
Classes will be held at Cottonwood City Hall basement. Waller took dance from Shirley Sears of Shirley’s Dance Studio for the past decade-plus and has taught lessons in Grangeville.
Call 208-507-1871 to sign up.
