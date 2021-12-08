GRANGEVILLE — Stars Dance Academy with instructor Lori Zechmann will hold its winter dance recital Saturday, Dec. 11, 11 a.m. The public is invited. Cost is $3 per person and the recital will be held at Grangeville High School.

